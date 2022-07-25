Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,577,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $463.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.46.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.