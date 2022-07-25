Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.12% of Navitas Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVTS. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $23,502,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $10,307,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $8,721,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $2,722,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

