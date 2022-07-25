Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

