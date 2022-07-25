Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 137.8% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $148.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $262.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

