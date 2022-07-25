Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

