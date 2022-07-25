Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 437 Shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000.

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OUSA opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

