Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 225 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Moderna by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 203,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,616,984.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at $770,616,984.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,029 shares of company stock worth $75,739,865 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

