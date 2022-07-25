Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,159,000.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

CURE stock opened at $106.24 on Monday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $149.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.