Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 223.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.