Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.