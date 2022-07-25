Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 91 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $115.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.