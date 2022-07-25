EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Cut by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 340,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 37.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $799,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $101.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

