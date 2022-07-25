Essex Savings Bank Purchases 1,958 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

