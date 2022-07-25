Essex Savings Bank Sells 233 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $143.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

