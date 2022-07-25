Excalibur Management Corp Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 93,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 375,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,014 shares of company stock worth $299,202. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.03. The company has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

