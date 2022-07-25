Excalibur Management Corp Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.0 %

NVDA opened at $173.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

