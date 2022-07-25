Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

