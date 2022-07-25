FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 904 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.