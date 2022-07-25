FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 17 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,224.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,200.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,322.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,345.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total transaction of $73,248.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

