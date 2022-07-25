FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 142,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $108.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

