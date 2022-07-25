FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $4,678,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $612.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.74.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $463.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

About Lam Research



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.



