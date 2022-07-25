FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 386.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 286.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 74.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 104,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

