FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $158.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.08 and a 200 day moving average of $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

