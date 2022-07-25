FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $64.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.