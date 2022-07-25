FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $247.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.