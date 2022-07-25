FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 173.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.