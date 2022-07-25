FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 658,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,421,000 after buying an additional 654,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

