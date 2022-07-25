FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 921.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 10,260 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $70.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

