FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ORI shares. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

Old Republic International Price Performance

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.