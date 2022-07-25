FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after buying an additional 3,411,180 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.