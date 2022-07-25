FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

