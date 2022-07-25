FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 2,992.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Insider Activity

United States Steel Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.16%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

