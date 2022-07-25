FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.31. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

