FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 828 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $106.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.