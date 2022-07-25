FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,048,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

