FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.4% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.36 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

