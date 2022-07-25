FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWW. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.69. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.