FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,865,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

