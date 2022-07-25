FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

