FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 880,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

