First National Trust Co Acquires 1,043 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TRV opened at $156.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average is $171.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

