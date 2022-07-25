First National Trust Co Acquires 11,273 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

