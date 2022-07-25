First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.18 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

