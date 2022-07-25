First National Trust Co Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 392,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 146,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 319.6% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.