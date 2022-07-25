First National Trust Co Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

