First National Trust Co Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First National Trust Co increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $273.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

