First National Trust Co Has $5.17 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,169,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $161.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

