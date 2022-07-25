First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

