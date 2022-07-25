First National Trust Co Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $156.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average of $158.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

