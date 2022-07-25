First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $95.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.